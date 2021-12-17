Contrasting Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) and Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) and Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rani Therapeutics and Soligenix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rani Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Soligenix $2.36 million 12.20 -$17.69 million ($0.39) -1.84

Rani Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Soligenix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rani Therapeutics and Soligenix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rani Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Soligenix 0 1 1 0 2.50

Rani Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.72%. Soligenix has a consensus target price of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 265.55%. Given Soligenix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Soligenix is more favorable than Rani Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Soligenix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Soligenix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rani Therapeutics and Soligenix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rani Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Soligenix -1,663.94% -103.87% -48.49%

Summary

Rani Therapeutics beats Soligenix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The Public Health Solutions solutions comprises active development programs for RiVax, ricin toxin vaccine candidate and SGX943, a therapeutic candidate for antibiotic resistant and emerging infectious disease. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered Princeton, NJ.

