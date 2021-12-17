Contrasting Touchpoint Group (TGHI) and The Competition

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS: TGHI) is one of 40 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Touchpoint Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Touchpoint Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Touchpoint Group Competitors 189 715 1238 44 2.52

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 6.92%. Given Touchpoint Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Touchpoint Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Touchpoint Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchpoint Group’s peers have a beta of 3.86, indicating that their average share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Touchpoint Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchpoint Group N/A N/A -214.36% Touchpoint Group Competitors -32.24% -22.87% -4.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Touchpoint Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 -$3.55 million -0.30 Touchpoint Group Competitors $698.91 million $11.16 million 32.54

Touchpoint Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group. Touchpoint Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Touchpoint Group peers beat Touchpoint Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

