CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the November 15th total of 102,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 265,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in CONX by 156.3% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 384,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 234,412 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,158,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 325,751 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONX during the second quarter worth $986,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONX during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CONX by 14.8% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,329,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after buying an additional 300,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONX stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83. CONX has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

