Cook Protocol Price Hits $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00053006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.19 or 0.08072977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00078388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,195.31 or 1.00207116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,449,487 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

