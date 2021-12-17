Cordant Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cordant Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,461,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $772,848,000 after buying an additional 240,441 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 170,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Apple by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 170,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 129,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 180,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,606,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.84.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

