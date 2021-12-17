Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Core Laboratories posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLB shares. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Shares of CLB stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.34. 26,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,668. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

