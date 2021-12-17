Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 388,135 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 84,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $172.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.15 and a 200 day moving average of $147.33. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.84.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.