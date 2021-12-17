Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Raised by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up 1.6% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.