Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.11 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will announce sales of $50.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.29 billion to $51.33 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $44.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $216.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.15 billion to $220.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $233.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.21 billion to $239.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. First Command Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.0% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $914,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 204.7% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,407 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.02 on Friday, reaching $547.61. 5,751,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of $510.36 and a 200-day moving average of $455.73. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $566.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $242.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

