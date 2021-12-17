Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $550.01. 27,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $510.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.73. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.55. The firm has a market cap of $243.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

