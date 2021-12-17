County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Down 42.0% in November

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the November 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
County Line Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.04. 162,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,467. County Line Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
County Line Energy Company Profile
