County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Down 42.0% in November

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the November 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

County Line Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.04. 162,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,467. County Line Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

County Line Energy Company Profile

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

