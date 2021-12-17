Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €91.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €91.00 ($102.25) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($68.54) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.77 ($77.27).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €51.98 ($58.40) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. Covestro has a one year low of €48.92 ($54.97) and a one year high of €63.24 ($71.06).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.