Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €93.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($57.87) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €94.29 ($105.94).

ETR HFG opened at €68.08 ($76.49) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €81.97 and its 200 day moving average is €83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($109.55). The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion and a PE ratio of 36.68.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

