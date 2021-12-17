Credit Suisse Group Raises Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $43.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

