Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $36.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $228,327.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,021. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3,828.7% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 953,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after buying an additional 929,599 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 608,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after buying an additional 426,878 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 634,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 349,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 338,920 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

