Critical Analysis: IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) & Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get IonQ alerts:

This table compares IonQ and Telos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A Telos $179.92 million 5.68 $1.69 million ($0.51) -30.04

Telos has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.8% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Telos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ N/A N/A N/A Telos -15.67% -13.80% -9.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IonQ and Telos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67 Telos 0 2 5 0 2.71

IonQ currently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 70.20%. Telos has a consensus price target of $28.86, suggesting a potential upside of 88.36%. Given Telos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telos is more favorable than IonQ.

Summary

Telos beats IonQ on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ Inc. provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.