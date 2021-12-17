Critical Review: Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) vs. Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Southside Bancshares pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Bancorp pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years and Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Republic Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $281.56 million 4.76 $82.15 million $3.48 11.93 Republic Bancorp $339.31 million 3.14 $83.25 million $4.10 12.87

Republic Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southside Bancshares. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Republic Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 42.91% 13.11% 1.62% Republic Bancorp 27.12% 9.05% 1.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Southside Bancshares and Republic Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Republic Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Southside Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $34.82, indicating a potential downside of 16.10%. Republic Bancorp has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.02%. Given Republic Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Republic Bancorp is more favorable than Southside Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Republic Bancorp beats Southside Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans. The company was founded on August 11, 1982 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The Traditional Banking segment encompasses MemoryBank, private banking, treasury management services, internet banking, other banking services, and bank acquisitions. The Warehouse Lending segment provides short-term revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers. The Mortgage Banking segment includes 15-, 20- and 30-year fixed-term single-family, first-lien residential real estate loans. The Tax Refund Solutions segment facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products and offers a credit product through third-party tax. The Republic Credit Solutions segment offers general-purpose-reloadable prepaid cards through third-party service providers. The company was founded by Bernard M. Trager in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

