Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COIHY shares. UBS Group upgraded Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:COIHY traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.50. 940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760. Croda International has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

