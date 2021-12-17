Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CRON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.70. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cronos Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,766,000 after acquiring an additional 189,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cronos Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 689,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cronos Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 327,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cronos Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Cronos Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

