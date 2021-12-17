Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,930 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCF. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 342.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 538,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 333,180 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 284.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 233,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 98.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 217,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

