Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $194,000 in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,423,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of LG Display by 24.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 540,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 104,937 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 37.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 405,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 109,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 27.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 82,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 9,607.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 299,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

LPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of LPL opened at $9.41 on Friday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

