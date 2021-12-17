Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 8.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,179,000 after acquiring an additional 159,173 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 61.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 19.0% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 354,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 18.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 50,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.54.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

