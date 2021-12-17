CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $4,760,641.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CRWD stock opened at $200.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.06 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.67 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.04.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

