Crust Shadow (CSM) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $14,494.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00040161 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.43 or 0.00199951 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

