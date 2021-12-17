Curate Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, Curate has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00004691 BTC on exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $17.94 million and $1.18 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00206062 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,340,487 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

