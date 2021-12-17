Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.20 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 103.80 ($1.37). 272,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 382,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.20 ($1.38).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 166.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The stock has a market cap of £457.60 million and a PE ratio of 115.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Custodian REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.89%.

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than Â£10 million at acquisition.

