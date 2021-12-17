Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Director T Lawrence Way Sells 2,000 Shares

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $118,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $66.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,580,000 after buying an additional 51,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,539,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,327,000 after buying an additional 50,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after buying an additional 242,377 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,053,000 after buying an additional 434,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

