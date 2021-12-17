CyberMiles Market Capitalization Achieves $4.84 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $4.84 million and $531,967.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,913.80 or 0.99609389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.86 or 0.00311829 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00030081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00045214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007710 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002009 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

