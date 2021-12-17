Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CYCN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CYCN stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,696.27% and a negative return on equity of 104.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

