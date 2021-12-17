Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Down 36.0% in November

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the November 15th total of 89,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTH opened at $3.94 on Friday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 130.26% and a negative net margin of 1,236.82%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

In other Cyclo Therapeutics news, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic purchased 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,923.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO N Scott Fine purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 31,516 shares of company stock worth $153,307 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 350.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 117,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

