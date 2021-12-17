CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Short Interest Up 51.9% in November

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the November 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

CONE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in CyrusOne by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $89.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.50. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 218.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.