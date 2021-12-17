Dai (DAI) Reaches Market Cap of $9.14 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Dai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Dai has a market cap of $9.14 billion and $716.16 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00038875 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.97 or 0.00203026 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,179,218,143 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.