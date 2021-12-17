Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DTRC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,715. Dakota Territory Resource has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77.

Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its projects include Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer property. The company was founded on February 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, SD.

