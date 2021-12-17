Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Update

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the November 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Get Dana alerts:

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dana by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dana by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAN traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. Dana has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. Dana’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dana will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.