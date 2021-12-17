Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

DHR stock opened at $318.49 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

