Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Sells $438,375.00 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $438,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Glenn Fass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $411,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $417,900.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $424,725.00.

Shares of MSP stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 34,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 116.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Datto by 11.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after buying an additional 227,456 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Datto by 21.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after buying an additional 300,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Datto by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after buying an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Datto by 1.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 609,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Datto in the second quarter worth about $15,563,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

