Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $370.21 Million

Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to announce $370.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.60 million to $389.82 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $116.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 216.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,187. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 165,753 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $504,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 277.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104,341.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

