Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Oakview Capital Management L.P.

Oakview Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 7.3% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $348.29 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $261.54 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

