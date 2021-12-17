Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.84. 34,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 23,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 17.87% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.