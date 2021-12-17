Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) Director Ronald Sowerby Purchases 30,000 Shares

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) Director Ronald Sowerby purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,474,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$997,414.12.

Shares of CVE DEF opened at C$0.45 on Friday. Defiance Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.07. The stock has a market cap of C$98.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 21.80 and a current ratio of 22.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.61.

Get Defiance Silver alerts:

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Tepal gold-copper project located in MichoacÃ¡n state, Mexico; and the Lagartos project that consists of 14 concessions with a total area of approximately 800 hectares located in Zacatecas Silver District.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.