DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 106,196 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,364 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 106,196 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,814,000. Amundi bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,847 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,958,177 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.41 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

