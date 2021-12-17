DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 3,552 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after acquiring an additional 147,570 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,680,000 after acquiring an additional 138,641 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 638,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,592,000 after acquiring an additional 65,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,930,000 after buying an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of THG stock opened at $131.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.09 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.