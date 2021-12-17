DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 55,000 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 37.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 134,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TVTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,800 shares of company stock worth $2,771,902. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

