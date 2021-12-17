DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 744 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in W. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 1,531.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,392 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.43.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $189.51 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.29 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 242.96 and a beta of 2.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

