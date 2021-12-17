DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Progyny by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,169,000 after purchasing an additional 388,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 147.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after buying an additional 777,703 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after buying an additional 406,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after buying an additional 996,896 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.09. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. Barclays upped their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $417,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 572,733 shares of company stock worth $33,911,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

