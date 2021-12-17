DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,238,000 after buying an additional 111,759 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,425,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 17.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $727,205.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,418 shares of company stock valued at $28,670,876. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software stock opened at $151.80 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $146.98 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.91 and a 200-day moving average of $228.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.27.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

