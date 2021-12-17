DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $50.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.97.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

