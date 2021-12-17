DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Million

Analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will post sales of $3.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 million. DermTech posted sales of $2.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $12.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $12.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.60 million, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $26.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DermTech.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

DMTK traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 70,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,926. The stock has a market cap of $559.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02. DermTech has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DermTech by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in DermTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,560,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 1,611.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 87,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.