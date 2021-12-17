Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,539.78 ($46.78).

Several research firms have recently commented on DLN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.90) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($54.18) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.68) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.90) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.66) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

LON DLN opened at GBX 3,285 ($43.41) on Friday. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,860 ($37.80) and a one year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.88). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,403.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,520.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 70.87.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

