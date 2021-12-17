Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 54,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NFG opened at $62.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.84. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

